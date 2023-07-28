Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody receives key to the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming

Five Finger Death Punch Kick Off Fall 2019 Tour With Three Days Grace, Bad Wolves And Fire From The Gods Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch frontman Ivan Moody received the key to the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming, during the band's show at the state capital on Wednesday, Jul 26.

"Thank you, Wyoming, for an incredible show!" FFDP writes in an Instagram post. "So proud of [Moody] for opening a recovery center in Cheyenne and receiving the key to the city for his support to the local community."

Moody is originally from Denver, Colorado, while Five Finger Death Punch originated in Las Vegas. He announced in June that he was moving to Cheyenne.

Five Finger Death Punch is currently on tour supporting their latest album, 2022's AfterLife. The outing continues Friday, July 28, in Minot, North Dakota.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

