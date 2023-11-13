Five Finger Death Punch announces gold vinyl reissue & cassette version of ﻿'F8'﻿ album

Five Finger Death Punch is revisiting their 2020 album, F8, with two new releases.

The metal outfit has announced a gold vinyl reissue of F8 as well as the record's debut on cassette. For more info, visit FiveFingerDeathPunch.com.

"We had an extremely successful, yet tumultuous couple of years as a band," guitarist Zoltan Bathory says of the years leading up to F8. "We didn't just weather the storm but came out on the other side better than ever. It was a focused sober group recording its most important album to date and without a question it shows. This album represents rebirth, progression, transcendence both personally and musically."

"This record to me is 'absolution,'" adds frontman Ivan Moody. "Everything I've done in my life has led up to this moment."

F8, the aptly titled eighth Death Punch album, spawned the singles "Inside Out," "Living the Dream," "A Little Bit Off" and "Darkness Settles In." FFDP has since followed F8 with 2022's AfterLife.

