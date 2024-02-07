Five Finger Death Punch releasing digital deluxe 'AfterLife' album in April

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new release date for the upcoming digital deluxe edition of their latest album, AfterLife.

Originally set to drop on February 9, the expanded set will now arrive on April 5. As previously reported, the track list includes acoustic renditions of three songs off the original AfterLife as well as a new song called "This Is the Way" featuring late rapper DMX.

"This Is the Way" will be accompanied by a video directed by Hype Williams, who's worked with artists like DMX, Jay-Z, LL Cool J and Wu-Tang Clan, among many others. The clip is set to premiere alongside the digital AfterLife's release.

The standard AfterLife was released in 2022 and includes the singles "Welcome to the Circus," "Times Like These" and the title track.

