Five Finger Death Punch announces '﻿Best Of - Volume 2'﻿ compilation

Five Finger Death Punch has announced a new greatest hits compilation, Best Of - Volume 2.

Much like the previously released Best Of - Volume 1, which dropped in July, Volume 2 consists of rerecorded versions of songs from throughout the Las Vegas metallers' career.

Among the included tracks is a new version of "The End" featuring BABYMETAL, which is out now.

"Five Finger Death Punch and BABYMETAL had performed at the same festival overseas back in 2015, so I was really happy thinking they might have remembered me from then," says BABYMETAL's SU-METAL. "I sang Japanese lyrics inspired by and based on the original lyrics of 'The End,' and spent a lot of time experimenting to figure out what kind of voice would best suit such a deep, cool track."

Best Of - Volume 2 is due out Oct. 24. Here's the track list:

"Hell to Pay" (2025 Version)

"The End" feat. BABYMETAL (2025 Version)

"M.I.N.E (End This Way)" (2025 Version)

"Hard to See" (2025 Version)

"Got Your Six" (2025 Version)

"Cold" (2025 Version)

"Burn MF" (2025 Version)

"Never Enough" (2025 Version)

"Sham Pain" (2025 Version)

"Blue on Black" (2025 Version)

"I Apologize" (2025 Version)

"Trouble" (2025 Version)

"When the Seasons Change" (2025 Version)

"Cradle to the Grave" (2025 Version)

"My Nemesis" (2025 Version)

"Walk Away" (2025 Version)

"Wash It All Away" (Live)

"Wrong Side of Heaven" (Live)

"Jekyll and Hyde" (Live)

