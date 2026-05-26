Fire up the grill and crank Dave Grohl's 'Summer Cookout Jams' playlist

With Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer, Dave Grohl is here to help make sure you've got the right tunes to enjoy the sunshine.

The Foo Fighters frontman has contributed to Apple Music's Summertime Sounds playlist series. Grohl's mix is titled "Dave Grohl's Summer Cookout Jams" and is inspired by one of his other passions: barbecuing.

"Any day spent at a barbecue with your friends is, indeed, a lovely day," Grohl tells Apple Music, quoting the title from an included song, "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers.

The 45-track playlist also includes songs by Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, Tom Petty, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Pretenders, Beastie Boys, Beck and The Breeders.

In addition to barbecuing, Grohl's summer will include a North American stadium tour with the Foos launching in August. The trek will support the new Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy.

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