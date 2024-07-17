Finger Eleven announces upcoming album & new single, "Adrenaline"

Finger Eleven is readying new music.

The "Paralyzer" outfit has announced that their first album in a decade will arrive in 2025 as part of a new record deal signed with Better Noise Music. The first single, "Adrenaline," will drop Aug. 2 while Finger Eleven is on the road supporting Creed's reunion tour.

"I'm proud to announce that Finger Eleven has partnered up with Better Noise Music," says frontman Scott Anderson. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with Creed for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"

"Adrenaline" is available now to presave, and you can listen to a 30-second preview streaming now on YouTube.

Finger Eleven's most recent album is 2015's Five Crooked Lines. They put out a greatest hits compilation in 2023, featuring a new song called "Together Right."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.