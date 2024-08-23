Finger Eleven premieres video for "Adrenaline" single

Finger Eleven has premiered the video for their new single, "Adrenaline."

The clip features close-ups of the "Paralyzer" rockers as they perform against a foreboding, dark red background. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

The song "Adrenaline" dropped earlier in August and is the first single off Finger Eleven's next album, due out in 2025. It follows the 2023 track "Together Right," which marked the first new Finger Eleven music in eight years.

Finger Eleven is currently on tour with the reunited Creed.

