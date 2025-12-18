Finger Eleven launches fantasy-themed video series inspired by new album

'Last Night on Earth' album artwork. (Better Noise Music)

Finger Eleven has launched a new video series inspired by the band's new album, Last Night on Earth.

The series reimagines songs from Last Night on Earth in tribute to the F11's favorite fantasy and sci-fi movies, such as The Beastmaster and Flash Gordon.

For example, the first episode features the band members armed with classic fantasy weapons as they fight off bats beset upon them by an evil sorcerer, all set to the Last Night on Earth song "Blue Sky Mystery."

You can watch the series via Finger Eleven's socials.

Last Night on Earth was released in November, marking the first new F11 album in 10 years.

Finger Eleven will launch a U.S. tour with Filter and Local H in March.

