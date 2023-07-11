Filter premieres new song "Obliteration"; ﻿'Algorithm' ﻿album due out in August

Filter has premiered a new song called "Obliteration," a track off their upcoming album Algorithm.

You can listen to "Obliteration" and watch its accompanying animated video streaming now on YouTube. It'll be available via digital outlets on Friday, July 14.

Algorithm, the first Filter album since 2016's Crazy Eyes, is due out August 25. It's also expected to include the previously released songs "For the Beaten" and "Face Down."

Filter will hit the road in August alongside Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper on the Freaks on Parade tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.