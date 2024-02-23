Feeling (blink-18)22: Mark Hoppus meets Taylor Swift

Music fans in Sydney, Australia, had a tough choice to make when blink-182 and Taylor Swift both performed in neighboring arenas on Friday, February 23. One person, though, caught at least part of both shows: Mark Hoppus.

In his Instagram Story, the blink bassist shared a video of him in the crowd for the Swift show at Accor Stadium, seemingly before his own concert at the nearby Qudos Bank Arena started.

"I'm about to go onstage, I'm really disappointed in everybody here because this is the Taylor Swift show," Hoppus says in the clip. He then proceeds to tell passing Swifties that they "should've gone to see blink."

"We're right next door," Hoppus says. "You could've seen blink tonight, just saying."

Indeed, it's only a seven-minute walk from Qudos Bank Arena to Accor Stadium, at least according to Google Maps.

Hoppus presumably then went over to the Qudos Bank Arena for blink's set, but at some point during the day met up with Swift. He later posted a photo of himself alongside the pop superstar with the caption, "You need to calm down."

Blink-182 is currently touring the world in support of their comeback album ONE MORE TIME..., featuring the return of founding member Tom DeLonge. The trek will come to the U.S. in June.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.