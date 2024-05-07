Falling in Reverse announces new album, ﻿'Popular Monster'

Falling in Reverse has announced a new album called Popular Monster.

The first full-length effort from Ronnie Radke and company since 2017's Coming Home arrives July 26. Its cover artwork is an image of Radke's mugshot.

Popular Monster takes its title from Falling in Reverse's 2019 single, which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

You can listen to a new song from Popular Monster, "Ronald" featuring rapper Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of Slaughter to Prevail, now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video is streaming now on YouTube.

Falling in Reverse will launch a U.S. tour in support of Popular Monster August 18 in Nampa, Idaho. The outing, which also features Black Veil Brides, Dance Gavin Dance and Tech N9ne on the bill, concludes September 26 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Tuesday, May 7, at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FallinginReverse.com.

Here's the Popular Monster track list:

"Prequel"

"Popular Monster"

"All My Life"

"Ronald" feat. Tech N9ne + Alex Terrible

"Voices in My Head"

"Bad Guy" feat. Saraya

"Watch the World Burn"

"Trigger Warning"

"ZOMBIFIED"

"NO FEAR"

"Last Resort – Reimagined"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

