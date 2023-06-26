Falling in Reverse shares cover of Papa Roach's "Last Resort"

Falling in Reverse has shared a cover of Papa Roach's "Last Resort."

For their take on the nu metal staple, Ronnie Radke and company turned the song into a slow-burning, piano-led ballad.

"I wanted to reimagine one of the biggest rock songs of the last 20 years, because lyrically, it is so powerful and resonates," Radke says. "I got the blessing from [Papa Roach frontman] Jacoby [Shaddix] and I think that Papa Roach are one of the nicest, humble, and most down to earth bands to date and it inspires me to keep going, since they have been so successful for so many years. This is me paying homage in the best way I know how."

You can listen to Falling in Reverse's "Last Resort" cover now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Falling in Reverse is set to hit the road on the Popular Monstour, kicking off Monday, June 26, in Charleston, West Virginia. The trek's bill also includes Ice Nine Kills, Underoath and Crown the Empire, among others.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

