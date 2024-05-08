Fall Out Boy announces stream of Madison Square Garden concert

Fall Out Boy is bringing Madison Square Garden into your home.

The band has announced a stream of their March concert at the famed New York City arena. It'll premiere June 7 at 8 p.m. ET via the platform Veeps.

For more info, visit Veeps.com/falloutboy.

The MSG show was part of Fall Out Boy's 2024 U.S. tour supporting their 2023 album, So Much (for) Stardust. Jimmy Eat World was also on the bill.

Fall Out Boy will return to the States to play Las Vegas' When We Were Young festival in October.

