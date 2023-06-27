Fall Out Boy releasing "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover with updated lyrics

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Have you ever wondered what "We Didn't Start the Fire" would sound like if it was written in 2023? If so, then you and Fall Out Boy are on the same wavelength.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit has announced a cover of the Billy Joel hit, with updated lyrics "covering newsworthy items" from 1989, when the original song was first released, to this year.

The track will premiere on Wednesday, June 28, at 10 a.m. ET.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour in support of the band's new album, So Much (for) Stardust. The outing, which features Bring Me the Horizon on select dates, continues Tuesday, June 27, in The Woodlands, Texas.

