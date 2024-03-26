Fall Out Boy headlining 2024 All Your Friends Canadian festival

Canada's now getting its own emo festival.

The 2024 All Your Friends Fest takes place August 23-24 in Burl's Creek, Ontario, and will be headlined by Fall Out Boy.

Other artists on the bill include Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The All-American Rejects, Billy Talent, grandson, The Plain White T's, The Maine, Mayday Parade, Gym Class Heroes, Lights, We the Kings and Charlotte Sands.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. ET. A presale will begin Wednesday, March 27, at 10 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit AllYourFriendsFestival.com.

Other emo-themed festivals taking place in 2024 include Las Vegas' When We Were Young and Best Friends Forever, Pittsburgh's Four Chord Music Festival and the Sad Summer Festival. There was also the Emo's Not Dead Cruise, which set sail in February.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World are currently touring together through an April 6 date in Minneapolis.

