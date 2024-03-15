Fall Out Boy shares new "Heartbreak Feels So Good" remix for 'TopSpin 2K25' video game

Fall Out Boy has shared a new remix of their song "Heartbreak Feels So Good."

The remix, done by electronic artist Dillon Francis, is included on the soundtrack for the upcoming tennis video game TopSpin 2K25. Noted tennis aficionado Pete Wentz has been named the Off-Court Ambassador for TopSpin 2K25, meaning he contributed his musical and "tennis cultural expertise" to the game and its soundtrack.

"Having three of my favorite things come together in an organic way is really special," Wentz says. "I love music, tennis and video games so was psyched when 2K gave me the opportunity to get involved and contribute to TopSpin 2K25. The game is sick and I can't wait to play when it's out."

"Working with Dillon Francis on the 'Heartbreak Feels So Good' Fall Out Boy remix was a blast as he has a great musical perspective," Wentz adds. "The song encapsulates how I feel about tennis -- it is pure elation and heartbreak moment-to-moment but always undeniable."

TopSpin 2K25 will be released April 26, though certain deluxe editions will be out April 23. You can listen to the "Heartbreak" remix now via digital outlets.

The original "Heartbreak Feels So Good" appears on Fall Out Boy's latest album, 2023's So Much (for) Stardust. Fall Out Boy is currently on tour in support of the record. Jimmy Eat World is also on the bill.

