Fall Out Boy returns to ﻿'Billboard' ﻿Hot 100 with "We Didn't Start the Fire" cover

Fall Out Boy is back on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to the band's cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

The track starts at #94 on the all-genre chart, marking the first time the "Sugar, We're Goin Down" outfit has appeared on the Hot 100 since 2019, when they were featured on the Lil Peep and ILoveMakonnen song "I've Been Waiting." They hadn't made the ranking on their own since 2016, with the American Beauty/American Psycho single "Irresistible."

Meanwhile, the cover gives Joel his first Hot 100 appearance as a writer since the Glee days, when the show's version of "Uptown Girl" charted in 2011. It has also led to the original "We Didn't Start the Fire," which is one of Joel's three #1 Hot 100 hits, increasing 44% in streams and 104% in downloads.

Fall Out Boy dropped their "We Didn't Start the Fire" in June with updated lyrics referencing pop culture and world events that have occurred since the original was released in 1989. Joel gave his blessing to the cover in an interview with BBC Radio 2, declaring, "Fall Out Boy, go ahead, great, take it away!"

