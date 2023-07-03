Fall Out Boy jams with MCR's Mikey Way on "Saturday" during California show

ABC/Randy Holmes

By Josh Johnson

Fall Out Boy fans certainly got more than they bargained for at the band's show in Chula Vista, California, on Saturday, July 1.

The concert featured a surprise appearance by My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way, who joined Fall Out Boy onstage for a performance of the Take This to Your Grave cut "Saturday." While Way jammed on bass, Pete Wentz turned into the song's hype man, pumping up the crowd and jumping into the audience.

If you want to feel like it's 2005 all over again, you can watch footage of the Fall Out Way collaboration now via Fall Out Boy's Instagram.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour supporting their new album So Much (for) Stardust, which dropped in March. They also just released a cover of Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" with updated lyrics.

