Fall Out Boy brings back emo Jimmy Butler for "So Much (for) Stardust" video

Before the start of the NBA season in October, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler attended a press conference while sporting an emo-inspired swooping haircut and piercings. He's now brought back the hairstyle for perhaps a more expected arena: a video for Fall Out Boy.

The "Dance, Dance" outfit has premiered the clip for their song "So Much (for Stardust)," which stars Butler and his emo hair as he strums an acoustic guitar and dances around in a sparkling purple suit and cowboy hat. Toward the end, Pete Wentz shows up in his own shining cowboy outfit.

"This ain't our first rodeo," Fall Out Boy declares. "New video for 'So Much (for) Stardust' starring Jimmy Butler aka Heat Wentz just dropped."

You can watch the "So Much (for) Stardust" video streaming now on YouTube.

"So Much (for) Stardust" is the title track off Fall Out Boy's latest album, which was released in March. They'll launch a U.S. tour in continued support of the record Wednesday, February 28, in Portland. Jimmy Eat World is also on the bill.

