Fall Out Boy brings back "Cupid's Chokehold" alongside Travie McCoy during NYC show

Fall Out Boy took fans back in time when they brought out Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes during their concert at New York City's Forest Hills Stadium on Tuesday, August 1.

According to Setlist.fm, McCoy joined the "Dance, Dance" outfit onstage for a performance of GCH's mid-2000s hit "Cupid's Chokehold," which featured vocals by Patrick Stump. They also did a joint version of the Heroes song "Stereo Hearts," with Stump handling the vocal parts originally sung by Maroon 5's Adam Levine.

Fan-shot footage of the Fall Out/McCoy collaboration was posted to social media.

Fall Out Boy is currently on tour in support of their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust, which dropped in March. The outing, which also features Bring Me the Horizon on the bill for select dates, continues Wednesday, August 2, at Boston's Fenway Park.

