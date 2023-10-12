Extreme premieres video for ﻿'Six﻿' track, "Hurricane"

earMUSIC

By Josh Johnson

Extreme has premiered the video for "Hurricane," a track off the band's new album, Six.

The clip finds the band members in separate desert locations as they contemplate loss to the harmonizing of Nuno Bettencourt and Gary Cherone on the "More Than Words"-esque acoustic track.

"Dedicated to those who are being hit hard from the endless waves of a painful loss," Extreme says. "We heal as time allows more and more space between those reoccurring, crushing, waves."

You can watch the "Hurricane" video streaming now on YouTube.

Six, the aptly titled sixth Extreme album, was released in June.

Extreme will be playing a run of dates with Godsmack later in October. They'll launch a full U.S. tour with Living Colour in 2024.

