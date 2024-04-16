Extreme announces fall tour dates with Living Colour

Extreme With Living Colour In Concert - Austin, TX Rick Kern/Getty Images (Rick Kern/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Extreme and Living Colour are hitting the road together once more.

The two bands' Thicker than Blood tour, which first launched in 2023, will continue with a fall leg kicking off September 4 in Billings, Montana.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19. A presale starts Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Extreme-Band.com.

Extreme will be touring in continued support of their 2023 album, Six. Living Colour's most recent record is 2017's Shade.

