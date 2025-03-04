Exploring national parks in AWD Vs. 4WD vehicles

RealTruck.com discusses which of the two most popular off-road drive types—all-wheel-drive (AWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD)—is best suited for off-roading in National Parks.

While increasingly rare, some National Parks allow parkgoers to explore the nation's mesmerizing landscapes from the driver's seats of their off-road rigs. OHV trails are one of the most unique and rewarding means of traveling deep into the great outdoors, offering otherworldly views and incredible sights to all—even those with mobility issues who would otherwise be confined to paved trails and paths.

Exploring National Parks in an off-road vehicle is a must-do activity for every auto enthusiast. However, there are a few things every driver should know before trekking into federally-owned and managed land—namely, which drive type best suits the park's terrain. In this RealSource feature, RealTruck.com discusses which of the two most popular off-road drive types—all-wheel-drive (AWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD)—is best suited for off-roading in National Parks.

Infographic showing differences between AWD and 4WD. (Stacker/Stacker)

AWD Vs. 4WD—What's the Difference?

While you may believe that all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive systems are one and the same, that's not exactly the case. While, yes, both systems direct power to all four wheels, the times at which this is done and the methods used differ.

On all-wheel-drive applications, power is sent through all four wheels automatically. In other words, there's no manual switching between two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive. Torque transfers to a center differential that sends power to whichever wheel(s) require the most traction. In most cases, all-wheel-drive vehicles are best suited for loose dirt, gravel, and rough road conditions rather than demanding off-road driving.

On the other hand, four-wheel-drive vehicles feature selectable drive types, allowing drivers to alternate between several drive modes. Most four-wheel-drive vehicles feature transfer cases actuated manually via an interior switch or lever. Basic four-wheel-drive applications typically feature three modes—two-wheel-drive, four-wheel-drive (high), and four-wheel-drive (low). In some applications, four-wheel-drive vehicles may also feature a fourth automatic mode, which utilizes computer controls to automatically alternate between two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive, depending on road conditions.

In short, the key differences between these two systems are that all-wheel-drive vehicles automatically cycle drive types, whereas four-wheel-drive vehicles require manual input.

Which Drive Type is Best for Wheeling in National Parks?

Four-wheel-drive is almost always preferred in National Parks or on demanding off-road trails. The selectability significantly aids wheeling and route planning—the ability to lock power to all four wheels instills confidence that a computer-controlled all-wheel-drive system simply cannot. Additionally, most four-wheel-drive vehicles feature taller ride heights and heavier-duty suspension components than their all-wheel-drive counterparts, enhancing off-road capabilities.

A 4WD required signage. (Stacker/Stacker)

Mind the Signage—Following Park Rules

If our conclusion isn't enough, consider that most National Parks feature signage limiting trail use to high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles only. Failing to adhere to these rules can land you in serious vehicular and legal trouble. The only thing worse than getting an all-wheel-drive vehicle stuck on a trail is being hit with a massive fine for doing so—talk about adding insult to injury.

As one Reddit user found out earlier this year, National Parks make a clear distinction between four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles. In a notice sent to the user's residence, future violations of park rules, which specify the use of high-clearance four-wheel-drive vehicles exclusively, can result in legal action and up to a $5,000 fine.

Outfit Your Ride for Off-Road Usage

Now that the difference between all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive vehicles has been distinguished, it's time to cover some of the essential products and accessories to outfit your ride for off-road use, whether on a private trail or federal land.

Suspension, Wheels, and Tires

On any off-road rig, some of the most essential components fall beneath the chassis. Suspension, wheels, and tires help to boost off-road performance in several ways, namely increasing ground clearance. Lift kits and leveling kits, when paired with performance dampers, help increase your vehicle's ride height and, thus, ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle, and breakover angle. Each of these measurements is crucial while off-roading, preventing unnecessary trail damage.

Additionally, aftermarket wheels and tires help to increase traction and overall performance. With premium beadlock or bead-grip wheels, you can enjoy the benefits of airing down for increased traction without the risk of blowing a bead on the trail. Oversized, aggressive tires also boost traction, allowing your vehicle to claw through and roll over even the toughest obstacles.