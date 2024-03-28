The Exies announce reunion concert

The Exies have announced a reunion concert.

The band, which had broken up in 2010, will headline the famed Viper Room club in Los Angeles on May 29.

"For the Viper Room, it's family; it's where we got signed," says frontman Scott Stevens. "Everything that made a difference for us happened there, so it's fitting that this is where the reunion show would be held."

Along with the show announcement, The Exies have released a new song called "For What's It's Worth," which is available via digital outlets.

During their initial run, The Exies released four albums, and charted on rock and alternative radio with songs including "My Goddess" and "Ugly." Stevens has since become a prolific songwriter for other artists, working with bands including Shinedown and Halestorm.

