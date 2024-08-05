Ex-Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D joins Marilyn Manson's live band

Former Rob Zombie bassist Matt "Piggy D" Montgomery is now playing in Marilyn Manson's live band.

Following the launch of Manson's tour, Montgomery wrote, "It is with immense gratitude that I stand with these beautiful and inspiring people on this amazing journey."

Montgomery had played bass in Zombie's band since 2006 before his departure was announced in January. He was replaced by original Zombie bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.

Zombie and Manson have a history of sharing band members — guitarist John 5 played with both rockers.

Manson is currently on his first tour since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021, after which multiple other women came forward with allegations and legal action against him. Manson, born Brian Warner, has denied the allegations.

Ahead of the tour, Manson released his first single since Wood's allegations, called "As Sick as the Secrets Within."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.