Ex-Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D joins Marilyn Manson's live band

2017 Chicago Open Air Festival Daniel Boczarski/Redferns (Daniel Boczarski/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Former Rob Zombie bassist Matt "Piggy D" Montgomery is now playing in Marilyn Manson's live band.

Following the launch of Manson's tour, Montgomery wrote, "It is with immense gratitude that I stand with these beautiful and inspiring people on this amazing journey."

Montgomery had played bass in Zombie's band since 2006 before his departure was announced in January. He was replaced by original Zombie bassist Rob "Blasko" Nicholson.

Zombie and Manson have a history of sharing band members — guitarist John 5 played with both rockers.

Manson is currently on his first tour since his ex Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse in 2021, after which multiple other women came forward with allegations and legal action against him. Manson, born Brian Warner, has denied the allegations.

Ahead of the tour, Manson released his first single since Wood's allegations, called "As Sick as the Secrets Within."

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!