Ex-QotSA bassist Nick Oliveri unearths Slash collaboration, "Chains and Shackles"

Former Queens of the Stone Age bassist Nick Oliveri has unearthed his collaboration with Slash, "Chains and Shackles."

The track was originally recorded for the Guns N' Roses shredder's self-titled debut solo album, which was released in 2010. It was included on various deluxe versions of the album but is now getting its own official release.

"I feel the Song is Hard Driving and it has the right amount of uncensored Dirt, filth, Sex, Drugs and Rock n Roll to be called a SLASH song!" Oliveri says. "Until Now, this track has only been available for those who happen to stumble upon it online streaming. But 13 Years later It is available through the Good People at [Heavy Psych Sounds] Records!"

You can listen to "Chains and Shackles" streaming now on YouTube. The song will also be included on Oliveri's upcoming compilation N.O. Hits at All Vol. 8, due out January 19.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.