Ex-OZZY guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas

Legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times early this morning, October 15th, in a Las Vegas street shooting.

Reports confirm that he is fully conscious, and doing well in intensive care at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to recover fully.

Authorities believe it was a random shooting that happened in the early morning as Lee was out walking his dog. Police are investigating the incident.

Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.

Get well, soon, Jake!

©2024 Cox Media Group