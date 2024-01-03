Ex-Mr. Bungle member Theo Lengyel arrested for murder

By Josh Johnson

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, a former member of the Mike Patton band Mr. Bungle, was arrested for murder on Tuesday, January 2, by California's Capitola Police Department.

According to ABC affiliate KRCR, Lengyel was apprehended over the disappearance of Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani, with whom he'd been in a relationship. Kamakaokalani has not been seen since December 3, and Lengyel was listed as a person of interest after a missing persons investigation was launched on December 12.

Lengyel's arrest comes after police recovered human remains at Berkeley's Tilden Regional Park, though identification is still pending DNA confirmation.

An original member of Mr. Bungle, the multi-instrumentalist Lengyel played saxophone, clarinet and keyboards with the group. He left Mr. Bungle in 1996, and the band as a whole went on hiatus in 2000. Mr. Bungle reunited in 2019, but Lengyel did not return.

