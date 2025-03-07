Ex-Ministry drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44

Former Ministry drummer Aaron Rossi has died. He was 44.

A statement posted to his Instagram Thursday reads, "It is with overwhelming sadness to share that on January 27, 2025, Aaron John Rossi passed away from a sudden, severe heart attack."

Rossi played with Ministry in 2008, and then again from 2011 to 2016. He played on the band's 2013 album, From Beer to Eternity.

In a Facebook post, Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen calls Rossi a "great drummer" and "great human being."

"He will be missed," Jourgensen writes. "Keep pounding that snare in the great beyond."

Rossi also played in the metal band Prong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.