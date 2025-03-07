Ex-Ministry drummer Aaron Rossi dead at 44

2015 Rocklahoma - Day 1 Jason Squires/WireImage (Jason Squires/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

Former Ministry drummer Aaron Rossi has died. He was 44.

A statement posted to his Instagram Thursday reads, "It is with overwhelming sadness to share that on January 27, 2025, Aaron John Rossi passed away from a sudden, severe heart attack."

Rossi played with Ministry in 2008, and then again from 2011 to 2016. He played on the band's 2013 album, From Beer to Eternity.

In a Facebook post, Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen calls Rossi a "great drummer" and "great human being."

"He will be missed," Jourgensen writes. "Keep pounding that snare in the great beyond."

Rossi also played in the metal band Prong.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!