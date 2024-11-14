Ex-Megadeth manager to receive $1.4 million in lawsuit settlement

A lawsuit between Megadeth and the band's former manager has been settled.

In docs viewed by ABC Audio, the "Symphony of Destruction" metallers agree to pay just over $1.4 million to Cory Brennan and his company, Five B Artist Management.

According to Billboard, Brennan alleged that Megadeth and frontman Dave Mustaine owed him unpaid commissions after he was fired in 2023. Mustaine then hired his son as his new manager.

"Dave Mustaine, who has a known history of firing advisors, terminated Five B Artist Management after 9 years of their having resurrected his failing career," Brennan's lawyer tells Billboard. "Ignoring the success Five B had helped Dave achieve, including a campaign to help him win his first Grammy, the release of two hit albums, and the elevation of his touring from small clubs back to arenas and amphitheaters, Dave simply refused to pay commissions owing and forced 5B to file a lawsuit."

ABC Audio has reached out to Mustaine's lawyer for comment. According to Billboard, Mustaine filed a countersuit against Brennan following the initial suit, which is still ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.