Ex-Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds calls former bandmates 'horrible humans'

By Josh Johnson

Former Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds is striking out at his former bandmates.

Replying to a fan commenting on a Mastodon Instagram post saying that they will miss Hinds, he wrote, "I want miss being in a s*** band with horrible humans."

Presumably, Hinds means "won't" instead of "want."

Mastodon announced in March that they'd "mutually decided to part ways" with Hinds, a founding member of the band.

Hinds' departure marked the first lineup change for Mastodon in 25 years. Since 2000, the band had consisted of Hinds, drummer Brann Dailor, guitarist Bill Kelliher and bassist Troy Sanders.

Earlier in June, Mastodon wrapped their Infinite Arc tour with Coheed and Cambria, during which they played with guitarist Nick Johnston in place of Hinds.

