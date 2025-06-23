Ex-Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler is 'estranged' from brother & former bandmate Willie Adler

Former Lamb of God drummer Chris Adler no longer talks with his brother and former bandmate, guitarist Willie Adler.

"I guess the best way to put it is that I was sideswiped with the whole thing," Chris tells Blabbermouth.net of his departure from Lamb of God. "I wish [Willie] all the best; I'm wishing them all the best, and I think about him all the time, but I would say we are estranged."

Chris adds, "Since that e-mail that I got, where he was not even willing to talk to me about it, we haven't spoken."

Chris was injured in a motorcycle accident in 2017, which forced him to miss tour dates in 2018. In 2019, Lamb of God announced Chris was no longer in the band. They replaced him with Art Cruz, who had filled in for him during the dates that he missed.

Several months later, Chris issued a statement saying that his departure was not his decision.

Cruz remains Lamb of God's drummer and played on their two most recent albums, 2020's self-titled release and 2022's Omens.

