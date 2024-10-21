Ex-Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno dead at 66

Former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Di'Anno, who sang on the metal band's first two albums, has died, according to his record label, Conquest Music. He was 66.

"On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno," reads a statement posted to the label's Facebook.

Di'Anno joined Maiden in 1978, and provided lead vocals on their 1980 self-titled debut and its 1981 follow-up, Killers. He was dismissed from the band in 1981 and was replaced by current Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson.

Following his stint in Maiden, Di'Anno launched bands including Battlezone and Killers, and also started a solo career.

In recent years, Di'Anno had been dealing with various health issues, which, as Conquest notes, "restricted him to performing in a wheelchair."

"Paul continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," the label's post reads.

In July, Di'Anno met Dickinson for the first time while they were both in Croatia.

