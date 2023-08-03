Ex-Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler announces new version of "Lips of an Angel"

Ex-Hinder frontman Austin John Winkler is releasing a new version of his former band's hit "Lips of an Angel."

Dubbed "Lips of an Angel Pt. II," the updated recording features additional vocals by country artist Shaylen; it comes as the original song has been trending on TikTok, with women sharing the "female perspective" of the lyrics.

"The surge of 'Lips of an Angel' on TikTok definitely had something to do with wanting to re-record it," says Winkler. "But also, the popularity of so many women taking it upon themselves to write their own versions of the song. It's a timeless subject matter because people are human and they have moments of weakness sometimes when it comes to missing someone they loved."

"Lips of an Angel Pt. II" will be released August 30 and is available to presave now.

The original "Lips of an Angel" is included on Hinder's 2005 debut album, Extreme Behavior. Winkler, a founding member of the group, would release three more albums with the band before his departure in 2013. Hinder is currently fronted by vocalist Marshal Dutton.

