Ex-Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas releases new Dead Icarus song, "The Vultures Circle"

Ex-Atreyu frontman Alex Varkatzas has released a new song with his Dead Icarus project.

The track is called "The Vultures Circle," and Varkatzas describes it as "the heaviest song I've ever been involved with."

"It's an 'F you' to the cancel culture that has infected society," he says. "'Savior, Saint, Sinner, or Thief. Live long enough you'll die one of these.' It doesn't matter what's living inside you; it's just about what people wanna believe."

You can listen to "The Vultures Circle" now via digital outlets. It follows the debut Dead Icarus single, "Sellout," which premiered in August.

Varkatzas left Atreyu in 2020. Drummer and co-vocalist Brandon Saller has since moved from behind the kit to become the band's full-time singer.

