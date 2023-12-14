Ex assistant's lawsuit against Marilyn Manson revived after appeal

The lawsuit filed by Marilyn Manson's former assistant Ashley Walters against the shock rocker has been revived after it was initially dismissed.

According to Rolling Stone, Walters won an appeal in her case on Wednesday, December 13. Walters argued that she'd repressed memories of Manson's actions against her, which she alleges include sexual assault, making her claims eligible for "delayed discovery," which extends the statute of limitations.

While the initial trial court judge did not feel Walters' argument supported delayed discovery, the ruling was reversed by California's Second Appellate District during Walters' appeal hearing.

"This is a great victory for all survivors as it provides a clear path for issues of repressed memories and delayed discovery in these types of cases," Walters' attorney tells Rolling Stone. "I think the court is very firm in articulating a very clear decision as to why survivors have repressed memories and why that should be relevant when they come forward later in life to bring those claims."

Manson's lawyers did not respond to Rolling Stone's request for comment.

Walters is one of several women who've filed legal action against Manson, born Brian Warner, since the musician's ex Evan Rachel Wood alleged in 2021 that he'd "horrifically abused [her] for years." Others include Esmé Bianco, whose suit was settled in January, and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who recanted her allegations in February.

Since Wood's initial claim, Warner has denied all allegations. Warner sued Wood for defamation in 2022 ahead of the premiere of her Phoenix Rising documentary, which further details her allegations against him.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.

