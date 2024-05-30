Everclear's 'Songs from an American Movie Vol. One' album to be released on vinyl for first time

Everclear's 2000 album Songs from an American Movie Vol. One: Learning How to Smile is being released on vinyl for the first time.

The LP is due out on Sept. 13 and will be numbered to 2,000 copies.

"I am so stoked that after 25 years this album is finally going to be available on vinyl…for the first time ever!" says frontman Art Alexakis. "When this record was originally released on Capitol, it was supposed to be released on vinyl, but vinyl sales were down so much that the label absolutely refused to honor our contract."

"I can't wait for the fans to get a hold of this record," he continues. "It's exactly how I envisioned it to be almost 25 years ago, down to the yellow vinyl and the original artwork! I hope fans of this record and vinyl enthusiasts enjoy it as much as I do."

Everclear will be playing songs from Songs from an American Movie Vol. One on their fall tour with Marcy Playground and Jimmie's Chicken Shack, launching in September.

