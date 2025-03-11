Everclear announces 30th anniversary ﻿'Sparkle and Fade﻿' tour

Everclear has announced a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's 1995 album, Sparkle and Fade.

The outing launches Sept. 4 in Los Angeles and will conclude Nov. 2 in Chicago. Local H and Sponge will also be on the bill.

Sparkle and Fade marked Everclear's sophomore album and spawned the singles "Santa Monica," "Heroin Girl" and "Heartspark Dollarsign."

"Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear," says frontman Art Alexakis. "Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating Sparkle and Fade is another way of us saying 'thank you' to all of the incredible fans – old and new."

"In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we're going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary," he adds. "If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!"

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit EverclearMusic.com.

