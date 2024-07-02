Ever-lob: Dave Grohl attends Wimbledon

Dave Grohl is taking a break from Foo Fighters' European tour to catch some tennis.

The "Everlong" rocker was photographed Tuesday in the stands at the main Centre Court during the Wimbledon tournament, which is currently ongoing in England.

Grohl dressed up for the occasion, too — in a photo posted by the Wimbledon Instagram, he's sporting a suit and tie and wearing his hair tied back.

"What if we say Centre Court is not like the others," the caption reads, referencing the lyrics to the Foos song "The Pretender."

Foo Fighters are touring Europe in support of their 2023 album, But Here We Are. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour July 17 in New York City.

