Ever-lob: Dave Grohl attends Wimbledon

DAVE GROHL, JIMMY KIMMEL ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Dave Grohl is taking a break from Foo Fighters' European tour to catch some tennis.

The "Everlong" rocker was photographed Tuesday in the stands at the main Centre Court during the Wimbledon tournament, which is currently ongoing in England.

Grohl dressed up for the occasion, too — in a photo posted by the Wimbledon Instagram, he's sporting a suit and tie and wearing his hair tied back.

"What if we say Centre Court is not like the others," the caption reads, referencing the lyrics to the Foos song "The Pretender."

Foo Fighters are touring Europe in support of their 2023 album, But Here We Are. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour July 17 in New York City.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!