Even on ﻿'Billboard'﻿: Sleep Token debuts on Hot 100 with 'Emergence'

Sleep Token has officially emerged on the Billboard Hot 100.

The enigmatic masked band appears on the all-genre chart for the first time in their career with the new single "Emergence," debuting at #57.

"Emergence" is the lead single off Sleep Token's upcoming album, Even in Arcadia, the follow-up to their 2023 breakout effort, Take Me Back to Eden. It's also their first release with RCA Records since they signed with the label in 2024.

"I think it validates an incredibly passionate fan base that has only gotten bigger over time," RCA COO John Fleckenstein tells Billboard of the "Emergence" chart success. "For us to help make the connection between the world that [Sleep Token is] creating, the music that they're making and fans — we're absolutely thrilled."

Even in Arcadia drops May 9. Sleep Token's U.S. tour in support of the album, which launches in September, is already completely sold out.

