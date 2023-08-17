Evanescence's "Bring Me to Life" almost featured ex-Saliva frontman Josey Scott

Evanescence's breakout single "Bring Me to Life" apparently almost featured ex-Saliva frontman Josey Scott.

That's according to Scott, who tells The Metal Summit that he was asked to guest on the track, but "our schedules were mixed up or something and I didn't get to do it."

He adds, "So the kid from 12 Stones [Paul McCoy] did it."

McCoy would provide the rapping vocals on "Bring Me to Life," which were imposed onto the song by Evanescence's record label, much to the chagrin of frontwoman Amy Lee. Still, "Bring Me to Life" would become Evanescence's signature song and helped propel their 2003 debut album, Fallen, to RIAA Diamond certification.

In other Evanescence-related news, two members — guitarist Troy McLawhorn and drummer Will Hunt — have formed a new band called Killington Pit. The group also includes Alice Cooper bassist Chuck Garric and Terry LeRoi of the band Granny 4 Barrel.

The debut single from Killington Pit is a cover of the Accept song "Balls to the Wall," which is out now.

