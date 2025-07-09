Evanescence's Amy Lee shares new album update: 'We're going to continue to release music as we go'

Evanescence has been busy in 2025, releasing the singles "Afterlife" and "Fight Like a Girl." As frontwoman Amy Lee tells BuzzFeed, there's also a new album in the works.

"We're working on it," Lee shares. "We're partway through."

Lee adds that the "Bring Me to Life" rockers will likely continue to put out one-off singles leading up to the release of a full album.

"I think we're going to continue to release music as we go, because it feels really good to celebrate with our fans while it's still fresh," Lee says. "We'll release it as a full album when it's all done, but you can expect to have the hits keep coming this year. So stay tuned — we're going to keep this momentum up!"

"Afterlife," which is currently the #1 single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, was recorded for the Netflix series Devil May Cry, while "Fight Like a Girl," which features K.Flay, is in the John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina. Lee also contributed another song to Ballerina, "Hand That Feeds," in collaboration with Halsey.

