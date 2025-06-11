Evanescence announces new show with Poppy + shares behind-the-scenes 'Fight Like a Girl' video

Evanescence has announced a new live show with support from Poppy.

The concert will take place Sept. 11 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and will also feature an additional special guest to be announced. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For all ticket info, visit Evanescence.com.

Evanescence's upcoming live schedule also includes a September date opening for My Chemical Romance, a set at Kentucky's Louder than Life festival and a tour of Australia with Metallica. In May, Evanescence opened for Halsey, during which Amy Lee joined the pop star for the live debut of their Ballerina song, "Hand That Feeds."

Speaking of Ballerina, Evanescence has released a new behind-the-scenes video for "Fight Like a Girl," a new song they recorded alongside K.Flay for the John Wick spinoff movie. The clip, which is streaming on YouTube, shows Lee and the "Blood in the Cut" artist hashing out and recording the track in the studio.

In other Evanescence-related news, the band's former guitarist, Jen Majura, has announced that she's stepping away from the music industry.

"After careful consideration, observing what's going on in the music industry, AI related developments and change in society I've come to the conclusion to step away," Majura writes in an Instagram post. "Instead of wasting another year of my life constantly hoping for new energy, drive and creativity, I've reached a point in my life where I can confidentially lean back in peace."

Evanescence parted ways with Majura in 2022 and moved longtime bassist Tim McCord to guitar. They recruited Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies to play bass.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

