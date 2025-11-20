Evanescence wins Hollywood Music in Media Award with 'Afterlife' video

Evanescence was among the winners at the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which took place Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Amy Lee and company's song "Afterlife," which they recorded for the Netflix series Devil May Cry, earned the prize in the music video (independent) category.

"Afterlife" was also nominated in the song - TV show/limited series category, as was Twenty One Pilots' Arcane track "The Line," but lost out to Lady Gaga's Wednesday song "The Dead Dance."

Upon its release in March, "Afterlife" marked the first new original music from Evanescence in four years. It also gave Evanescence their first #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.