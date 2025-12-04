Evanescence to perform ﻿'Devil May Cry'﻿ song 'Afterlife' at 2025 Game Awards

"Afterlife" single artwork. (Netflix Music)
By Josh Johnson

Evanescence will perform their song "Afterlife" at the 2025 Game Awards, which celebrates the best in video games.

Amy Lee and company recorded "Afterlife" for the Netflix series Devil May Cry, which is based on the video game series of the same name.

Along with the performance, Lee teases that "there might be some exciting news" revealed during the ceremony about a second season of Devil May Cry.

The 2025 Game Awards take place Dec. 11 in Los Angeles and will stream live online.

"Afterlife" premiered in March, marking Evanescence's first new original music in four years. The track gave Evanescence their first-ever #1 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and marked their first appearance on the Alternative Airplay chart in 14 years.

Evanescence will launch a 2026 U.S. tour in June.

