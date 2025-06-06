Evanescence & K.Flay premiere '﻿Ballerina'﻿ collaboration, 'Fight Like a Girl'

Evanescence and K.Flay have premiered their collaborative single "Fight Like a Girl," recorded for the new John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.
The track finds Amy Lee and the "Blood in the Cut" artist singing "Yeah you can run your mouth/ But can you fight like a girl?"
You can listen to "Fight Like a Girl" now via digital outlets.
Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, is in theaters now. Lee also recorded a collaboration with pop star Halsey, "Hand That Feeds," for the film.
Previous John Wick movies have featured songs by Bush, In This Moment and Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
