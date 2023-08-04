Eva Under Fire releasing deluxe edition of ﻿'Love, Drugs & Misery'﻿ album

Better Noise Music

By Josh Johnson

Eva Under Fire has announced a deluxe version of the band's debut album, Love, Drugs & Misery.

The expanded set boasts a host of bonus tracks, including remixes, acoustic recordings and a cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." You'll also find a new version of the track "Unstoppable" featuring "Outlaws & Outsiders" artist Cory Marks.

The deluxe Love, Drugs & Misery will be released September 22. You can listen to the updated "Unstoppable" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original Love, Drugs & Misery was released in 2022 and includes the single "Blow."

Eva Under Fire is on tour alongside Pop Evil.

