Enter Sand(wich)man: Metallica's James Hetfield auctioning off dinner with him

Here's your chance to share a meal with James Hetfield.

The Metallica frontman has announced a charity auction to win a dinner with him in Colorado, where he currently lives. Proceeds will support the Adaptive Sports Foundation, which helps bring athletic experiences and outdoor physical activity to those with physical and cognitive disabilities and chronic illnesses.

The winner will get to bring three friends to the meal, which will also be shared by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and a staff member. The rules for the auction note, "Winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present."

The auction, hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, closes on Aug. 21. For more info, visit Charitybuzz.com.

If you don't win the auction, maybe you can eat a hot dog from your seat during one of Metallica's M72 tour stadium shows, which is almost like having dinner with James Hetfield.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.