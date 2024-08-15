Enter Sand(wich)man: Metallica's James Hetfield auctioning off dinner with him

METALLICA ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Here's your chance to share a meal with James Hetfield.

The Metallica frontman has announced a charity auction to win a dinner with him in Colorado, where he currently lives. Proceeds will support the Adaptive Sports Foundation, which helps bring athletic experiences and outdoor physical activity to those with physical and cognitive disabilities and chronic illnesses.

The winner will get to bring three friends to the meal, which will also be shared by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and a staff member. The rules for the auction note, "Winner is responsible for the cost of the meal for all present."

The auction, hosted by the platform Charitybuzz, closes on Aug. 21. For more info, visit Charitybuzz.com.

If you don't win the auction, maybe you can eat a hot dog from your seat during one of Metallica's M72 tour stadium shows, which is almost like having dinner with James Hetfield.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!