Enter Hetfield: Apocalyptica recruits Metallica frontman for "One" cover

Apocalyptica is teaming up with James Hetfield on their upcoming Plays Metallica Vol. 2 album.

The 'Tallica frontman will sing on the Finnish outfit's version of "One." The recording will also feature bassist Robert Trujillio, who contributed to the previously released Plays Metallica Vol. 2 rendition of "The Four Horsemen," as well.

"It is such a big honor for us, we can't even put it into words," Apocalyptica says of the collaboration. "We are 100% sure – it's going to blow your mind!!"

Apocalyptica's "One" premieres Friday, May 17, and is available to presave now.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 will be released June 7. It's a sequel to Apocalyptica's 1996 debut album, Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, which introduced their unique brand of cello-led metal.

