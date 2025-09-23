In the end, it's only sleep that matters: Rockabye Baby to release 'Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park'

Rockabye Baby, the label known for creating infant-friendly versions of music by popular artists, has announced that the "One Step Closer" rockers' music will be the subject of their next release, Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park.
Wondering exactly what that will sound like? Well, Rockabye Baby has shared the first preview of the album with the release of an animated video for the band's track "In The End," which appeared on Linkin Park's 2000 album, Hybrid Theory.
Here is the track list for Lullaby Renditions of Linkin Park:
"One Step Closer"
"Numb"
"Bleed It Out"
"Somewhere I Belong"
"Crawling"
"Burn It Down"
"New Divide"
"In the End"
"What I've Done"
"My December"
"Leave Out All the Rest"
"Heavy"
"One More Light"
